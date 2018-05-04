Reece Oxford wants to leave West Ham permanently

West Ham defender Reece Oxford wants to leave the club permanently in summer.
The highly rated 19-year-old is currently on loan at Borussia Moenchengladbach and he wants to stay in Germany beyond this season as well.
Oxford believes his future is away from West Ham and he hopes that the Hammers will reach an agreement to sell him.
It is unlikely that he will start every week for David Moyes’s side and therefore his decision is understandable. Oxford is a prodigious talent and he needs to play every week in order to fulfil his potential.
Also, the rise of Declan Rice has added to the competition for places at West Ham.
Borussia Moenchengladbach are thought to be interested in signing the player permanently but West Ham will need to be reasonable with their demands.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. West Ham will be reluctant to let Oxford leave, but the player is unlikely to continue without regular first-team football.