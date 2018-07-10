Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Reece Burke sends heartfelt message to West Ham on Twitter

Reece Burke sends heartfelt message to West Ham on Twitter

10 July, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Hull City, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Championship outfit Hull City have completed the signing of West Ham defender Reece Burke, the club have confirmed.

According to reports from BBC, the Tigers have signed the West Ham defender for an undisclosed fee on a three year deal that includes an additional one-year option.

After graduating from the West Ham academy, Burke made his senior debut in 2014 and went on to make 15 appearances for the club.

In between he has spent loan spells at Bradford City, Wigan Athletic, and Bolton Wanderers.

Burke made 26 appearances on loan for Bolton last season and helped the club secure their Championship status on the final day of the campaign.

He took to social networking site Twitter and delivered a heartfelt message for the fans.

Burke will fly out to Algarve in Portugal to join the rest of Hull’s first-team squad for pre-season training.

He has become Hull’s second signing this week after Genoa forward David Milinkovic joined on Monday.

West Ham fans have responded to his tweet and have wished him well for the future.

Report: Juventus interested in signing Mustafi from Arsenal
Report: West Ham willing to sell Michail Antonio

About The Author

johnblake