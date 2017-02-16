Redknapp: Manchester United should have signed Dele Alli

Former Tottenham manager and now a football pundit for BT, Harry Redknapp believes that Dele Alli is worth more than what Manchester United paid (£90m) for Paul Pogba. However, he feels that Spurs will not sell their prized asset who is attracting interest from Real Madrid.
Spurs pulled off a huge coup when they signed the 20-year-old from MK Dons for £5m in February 2015. He has gradually developed into a fine all-round midfielder, and is an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s system.
He has scored 21 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Spurs, and Redknapp believes Alli would command a transfer fee of about £100m.
The former Spurs manager said, as quoted by the Times:
I think now he’s worth £100m. If Pogba’s £90 million, he’s more. He’s 20 years of age! The kid’s got everything — he scores goals, makes goals, can head it, run, dribble, got an edge to him, puts his foot in. I think he’s fantastic.
Redknapp is bewildered that Manchester United did not sign him after Alli helped the League One side defeat them 4-0 in a League Cup tie in 2014.
How did they end up waiting until it took Spurs to go in and take him? He played against Manchester United when they beat them that day.
United should have signed him then and there. They’d have headed off from the game disappointed, but at least they’d have had a future star for the club with them on the team bus.
Redknapp says that Spurs will try their best to prevent Alli from leaving the club in the summer. The club is going in the right direction both on and off the pitch. The north Londoners are building a new stadium with an increased seating capacity that will generate massive revenues in the long run.
On the pitch, Pochettino’s side are competitive enough to stay in touch with other title challengers. They may not win it this time, but should they continue to progress, they have a good chance of winning the league in the coming years.
Real Madrid are thought to be interested in signing Alli. The reigning European champions are currently serving a one-window transfer ban, but they will be free to sign players again next summer.