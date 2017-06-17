Real Sociedad reveal interest in signing Manchester United winger

La Liga side Real Sociedad have confirmed their interest in signing Manchester United’s out-of-favor winger Adnan Januzaj.
Januzaj made an impressive start to his professional career after making his first team debut under David Moyes in the 2013/14 campaign but the youngster has since failed to live up to his potential.
The 22-year-old has returned to Manchester United after completing his season-long loan spell at Sunderland but has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford after reportedly failing to impress Jose Mourinho. Januzaj failed to score any goal last season despite making 25 league appearances for Sunderland, although he did provide three assists.
The Belgian International has also been linked with Celtic and Marseille but Real Sociedad remain the only club to have registered interest in signing him.
Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay told Mundo Deportivo: “It’s true that we are interested (in Januzaj) but we are not in talks with Manchester or with him.
“We are waiting for the decision of Manchester United and then we will act. There are more teams interested in him and his signing won’t be easy.”
Januzaj’s current contract at Old Trafford expires next summer but Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sell the 22-year-old for around £8.8 million.
The Man United boss claimed in April of having already made his decision on Januzaj’s future claiming: “Yes. I have decided. Can I say what it is? Not to you!(journalists)”