Real ‘seriously considering’ deal with Manchester United for Bale

According to AS, Real Madrid are ‘seriously considering’ selling Gareth Bale this summer. The 28-year-old was supposed to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at the Bernabeu, but his injuries and lack of development could lead president Florentino Perez to sell the £350k-per-week star for no less than £88m.
Manchester United are being heavily linked with Bale and the report states Jose Mourinho’s side hope to convince him back to England after being turned down last year – the Welsh international wanted to salvage his career in Spain. AS call his time in Madrid as ‘complicated’ with bad luck conspiring against him and a move could be sanctioned for the right price.
Real want a minimum of €101m (£88m), the amount they paid to sign him back in 2013. Bale has made 19 La Liga appearances this season, scoring and creating 10 goals. The 28-year-old is back fit, having netted three for Wales against China during the international break, but he’s missed around 18 games in all competitions in 2017/18.
United have the money to meet his asking price and pay his wage demands, but it all depends on Bale. The ex-Tottenham forward has made no desire to leave Real Madrid, nor have the club openly stated they want to sell him, so the Red Devils might have to make the first move to get the ball rolling.
