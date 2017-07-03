Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata to join Manchester United in next 72 hours

Manchester United are edging closer towards completing a deal in bringing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to Old Trafford, reports the International Business Times UK.
The 24-year-old has emerged as a priority target for the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho to lead his side’s attack. The attacker is frustrated with the lack of playing time at the Spanish capital club in the 2016-117 campaign and is keen on leaving his current employers in the summer transfer window.
Morata’s father, Alfonso and his agent, Juanma López were spotted at Santiago Bernabéu on Monday. Their involvement has stepped up the process and the Spain international is expected to complete his move to Old Trafford in the next 72 hours.
It is believed that the delay in the deal earlier was down to several reasons. Real were in the midst of the presidential elections earlier in June, while Morata also got married in the same month.
The same report claims that the deal is likely to go through in the next three days, unless and until there are any last minute problems. The major hurdle in talks between United and Real was cleared over the weekend, which will allow the former Juventus striker swap the La Liga for the Premier League in the coming days.
United have already signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica in June. The Swedish international centre-back was the club’s first signing of the transfer window and he will be followed by Morata to become their second addition this summer.
He scored 20 goals in all competitions for Real last season as they went on to win the La Liga and the Champions League. He was the club’s second highest scorer behind their star player Cristiano Ronaldo. At United, Morata is likely to be the main striker to leave their attack next season.