Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez wants to join Manchester United

Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez has been linked with a move to the Premier League for weeks now.
The Colombian has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Zinedine Zidane and he is looking to kick-start his career with a move elsewhere.
Rodriguez has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich over the last few weeks but Spanish outlet Don Balon believes that the player has already made his choice.
Apparently, the Real Madrid winger wants to join Manchester United after being convinced by Jose Mourinho. Furthermore, the fact that Mourinho and Rodriguez share an agent has made the agreement easier. Rodriguez had an offer from German champions Bayern Munich, but his former manager Carlo Ancelotti could not guarantee him a regular starting berth at the Allianz Arena.
Now the Red Devils will have to agree on a fee with Los Blancos before a deal can be completed. Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of De Gea and it will be interesting to see whether a swap deal will happen this summer.
The Colombian joined Real Madrid for a fee of approximately €80 million in 2014. The South American has won the Champions League during his time at the club and will be looking to bow out in style by winning La Liga this season.