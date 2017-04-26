Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez wants to join Manchester United

Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez is frustrated with the lack of first-team action under Zinedine Zidane and is ready to leave the club at the end of this season.
The Colombian has been a squad player since the departure of Carlo Ancelotti and he is prepared to kick-start his career with a move elsewhere. The playmaker joined Real Madrid in 2014 for a fee of £63m but has failed to live up to expectations with the Spanish giants.
According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, James Rodriguez has already made his transfer decision and the 25-year-old wants to join Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United this summer.
Rodriguez has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal as well but the report claims that the winger is desperate to play at Old Trafford.
There is no doubt that Manchester United will be able to afford a player like him. Furthermore, he would also suit them perfectly. The Red Devils are crying out for a top-class winger like him.
Rodriguez’s style of play should benefit him in the Premier League. Alongside Mkhitaryan, Martial and Rashford, the Colombian could form a devastating attacking quarter at Old Trafford next season if the Red Devils can now agree on a fee with Los Blancos.