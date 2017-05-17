Real Madrid willing to sell attacking duo in order to sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are very interested in signing the Monaco winger Kylian Mbappe this summer.
According to Don Balon, Los Blancos have already set aside £86m to sign the Frenchman. Mbappe is a target for Manchester United as well but it seems that the Spanish giants will end up securing his services.
Mbappe has been in sensational form this season and the talented winger has helped his side reach the Semifinals of the Champions League and win the Ligue 1 title. The 18-year-old has scored 25 goals in 42 appearances for the French outfit this season.
The report also adds that Florentino Perez is ready to sell a couple of players in order to fund the move for Mbappe. Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema are likely to be sacrificed.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play as the main striker next season with Mbappe and Bale flanking the Portuguese talisman.
Morata has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea over the last few weeks and this news will come as a major boost to the Blues. Real Madrid’s plan to sell Morata in order to sign Mbappe will certainly benefit them in their pursuit of the Spaniard. Morata has scored 20 goals in 41 games this season.