Real Madrid willing to listen to offers for Gareth Bale

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been linked with a move away from Bernabeu once again.
Apparently, Los Blancos are willing to sell the Welshman and replace him with Kylian Mbappe or Eden Hazard.
The Spanish giants have played much better with Isco in the side this season and the Real Madrid hierarchy are considering a sale now.
Manchester United are interested in the winger and the news will come as a major boost for them. Mourinho’s side are unlikely to sign Antoine Griezmann this summer and Bale could be the alternative marquee signing for them.
Independent are reporting that Real Madrid will use United’s interest in Bale to secure the services of De Gea this summer. Furthermore, they also add that Bale has told his colleagues that Manchester United are one of the few clubs he would leave Real Madrid for.
Manchester United have been long term admirers of the Welsh winger and signing him would be a massive coup for them.
Despite his injury problems and struggles at Madrid, Bale is a world class player who could make a massive difference in the Premier League next season.
As per the report, Real Madrid will be looking for a fee of around £100m for Gareth Bale. Manchester United were looking to spend close to that on Griezmann and therefore it should not be a problem for them.
Meanwhile, the likes of Rooney and Ibrahimovic are likely to depart this summer and therefore the Old Trafford outfit will be able to accommodate Bale’s massive wages as well.