Real Madrid want to sign Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the past and the latest club rumoured to be interested in him is Real Madrid.
As per Diario Gol, Zinedine Zidane wants to sign a playmaker with ‘Barcelona DNA’ and the Real Madrid manager believes Fabregas would be ideal for his side. The likes of Isco and James have disappointed this season and therefore Los Blancos are looking to strengthen their attacking midfield options.
Fabregas has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place under Antonio Conte this season and the Spaniard would welcome a move back to Spain in order to gain more first-team football.
The former Juventus manager employs a 3-4-3 at Chelsea which demands a lot of defensive work and it is evident that Fabregas is not suited to such a role. However, the freedom in La Liga could benefit the Spanish international massively.
Fabregas has shown over the years that he can be a lethal playmaker when he is afforded time and space.
Diario Gol are reporting that Real Madrid will make a move for the Chelsea midfielder in the summer.
If the report is true, a deal should not be too complicated. Chelsea will be happy to get rid of a high-earning fringe player and the Fabregas would certainly welcome a step up in terms of club stature.