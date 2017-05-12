Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Liga BBVA 2016/17
14th May, 19:00 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live on Sky Sports 3
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga this weekend and Los Blancos will be looking to overtake Barcelona with a win.
Zidane’s men are level on points with the Catalan giants having played one match less. They cannot afford to slip up right now and this is a must win game for the home side.
Real Madrid have lost just one of their last 13 La Liga games but they have disappointed at home lately. Los Blancos have picked up just four points from their last available nine at home.
Bale and Carvajal are ruled out for the home side this weekend.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-1-2): Navas; Nacho, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, Isco
Sevilla Team News & Preview
Sevilla have lost just one of their last five league games but their away form has been quite poor. They haven’t won on the road in their last five attempts and the Real Madrid game will be a massive challenge for them.
Sevilla managed to beat Real Madrid earlier this season and they will be looking repeat that feat once again.
Tremoulinas and Sarabia are ruled out for the away side.
Predicted Sevilla Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Rico; Rami, Pareja, Lenglet; Mariano, N’Zonzi, Nasri, Escudero; Correa, Yedder, Vitolo
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Key Stats
Real Madrid have won 10 of their last 11 home matches against Sevilla in all competitions.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 9 home matches against Sevilla in all competitions.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 13 of their last 14 home matches in La Liga.
Sevilla have failed to win their last 5 away matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Real Madrid have been winning at both half time and full time in 7 of their last 8 home matches against Sevilla in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win both halves.
Real Madrid have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 8 matches against Sevilla in all competitions.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction
Sevilla are a very good side but they have been very poor away from home. Furthermore, Real Madrid are in top form right now. Their win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League will have given them more confidence.
The home side are superior in terms of quality as well and they should be able to secure the three points with ease.
Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla