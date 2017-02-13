Real Madrid vs Napoli Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info

Real Madrid vs Napoli Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview and Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Champions League fixture.
Real Madrid vs Napoli
UEFA Champions League 2016/17
15th February, 19:45 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Napoli live on BT Sport 3
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid host Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League knockout round this week.
Los Blancos have picked up two comfortable wins in their last two matches and they will be looking to build a winning run now.
Despite the dip in form, Zinedine Zidane’s men have the quality to overcome Napoli over the two legs.
Gareth Bale is the only injury worry for the home side. Although the Welshman has returned to training, he has not played for months and is lacking in match fitness.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, Vazquez
Napoli Team News & Preview
Napoli have been in fine form this season and the Italians will be looking to pull off an upset at the Bernabeu this week.
The Serie A giants have not lost a single game since October 2016 and have won 11 of their last 13 matches in all competitions. Furthermore, they have impressed away from home in the Champions League so far. Napoli are yet to lose on their travels in Europe this season.
Vlad Chiriches is the only player absent for the trip to Madrid.
Predicted Napoli Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Hamsik, Diawara, Zielinski; Giaccherini, Mertens, Insigne
Real Madrid vs Napoli Key Stats
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Napoli have won 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions.
Real Madrid vs Napoli Betting Tips
Real Madrid have been tough to beat in the Champions League for a while now. Bet on Los Blancos to win.
Napoli are in tremendous form right now. Bet on the away side to win or draw here.
Napoli scored 7 goals in their last away game and Real Madrid have been scoring quite a few in Europe as well. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Real Madrid vs Napoli Prediction
Napoli are in superb form and will cause Madrid a lot of problems. The home side are certainly better in terms of quality and will need to be focused in order to secure an important first leg win here.
This should be a close contest but the home side are certainly favourites. Real Madrid should be able to edge this one.
Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli