Real Madrid vs Liverpool Confirmed Starting Line-ups

Real Madrid vs Liverpool
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
26th May, 19:45 pm BST
Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, Kyiv
Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday aiming to prove they are back amongst the big guns in European football.
The Reds beat Roma in the last four to advance to the final, while holders Madrid edged past Bayern Munich to book their spot.
The La Liga club are chasing a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs after winning the competition in both 2016 and 2017.
Liverpool finished top of Group E, before defeating Porto, Manchester City and Roma to reach the final.
Madrid were second in Group H behind Tottenham Hotspur and they have gone on to defeat Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern in the knockout stage.
The two sides’ most recent meetings came in the group stage during the 2014/15 season. Madrid won 3-0 at Anfield and 1-0 at home.
Real Madrid are priced at 4/6 to defend their crown, with Liverpool on offer at 11/10.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋✅🏆 ¡Nuestro once inicial para la Final de Champions contra el @LFCEspanol! #APorLa13 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/KZDSyZXArP
— Real Madrid C.F. ⚽️ (@realmadrid) May 26, 2018
Tonight's #UCLfinal line-up…#WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/3lkznSLDkH
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2018