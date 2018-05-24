Real Madrid vs Liverpool injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday evening.
The Reds survived a late scare to beat Roma 7-6 on aggregate in the semi-finals to give themselves the chance of winning Europe’s top prize for a sixth time.
Real edged past Bayern Munich in the last four and they are hoping to win the competition for the third successive year.
The two sides’ most recent meetings came in the group stage during the 2014/15 season. Madrid won 3-0 at Anfield and 1-0 at home.
Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the final.
The Reds also have concerns over James Milner and Emre Can, although both should make the final having trained on Monday.
Real Madrid are expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Vasquez, Ronaldo, Benzema.
Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Odds (90 minutes): Real Madrid 6/5, Liverpool 19/10, Draw 11/4.