Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s La Liga fixture.
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas
Liga BBVA 2016/17
1st March 2017, 20:30 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid host Las Palmas in La Liga this week and Los Blancos will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.
Zinedine Zidane’s men picked up a thrilling win over Villarreal at the weekend. Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to win 3-2.
Los Blancos have been quite poor defensively since the turn of the year and they will be looking to improve on that front here. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last five competitive games.
The home side will be without Varane and Danilo for this game. Bale picked up a slight knock at the weekend and is unlikely to be risked for this one.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
Las Palmas Team News & Preview
Las Palmas are going through a crisis right now and they will be dreading their trip to Santiago Bernabeu this week.
The away side have lost their last four consecutive La Liga matches and that run is likely to continue against Real Madrid. Las Palmas have a dreadful record at the Bernabeu and this one is likely to end miserably for them as well.
The away side will be without Javi Castellano, Macedo, Montoro, Livaja and Lopes due to injuries.
Predicted Las Palmas Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Varas; Simon, Lemos, Bigas, Dani Castellano; Gomez, Mesa, Tana; Jese, Boateng, Viera
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Key Stats
Real Madrid have won their last 8 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 8 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 3 goals in their last 3 home matches against Las Palmas in all competitions.
Las Palmas have lost 6 of their last 7 away matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have won their last 3 home matches against Las Palmas in all competitions.
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Betting Tips
Las Palmas have been losing at both half time and full time in their last 3 away matches in La Liga. Bet on the home side to win both halves.
Real Madrid have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 5 matches against Las Palmas in all competitions.
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction
Real Madrid are the superior side here and despite their defensive frailties, they should be able to overcome Las Palmas with ease.
The away side have a dreadful away record and are completely devoid of confidence and belief heading into this game. A comfortable home win is expected.
Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas