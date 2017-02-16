Real Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol
Liga BBVA 2016/17
18th February, 15:15 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol live on beIN Sports
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid have been imperious at home this season and Los Blancos will be aiming for another win this weekend.
Although they have struggled at the back and have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven competitive outings, they are very good form and should be able to cruise past Espanyol.
Zidane’s men have lost only one of their last 24 home games in La Liga and have also won their last seven consecutive league fixtures at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
The home side are likely to be without Bale, Ramos and Danilo. Bale is still working on his match fitness and Ramos picked up an injury against Napoli in the Champions League.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
Espanyol Team News & Preview
Espanyol will be looking to pull off another upset here but they have a massive challenge in front of them.
Their three-match winning run came to an unfortunate end against Sociedad. Furthermore, they have a dreadful head-to-head record against Real Madrid.
The away side will be without Baptistao, Navarro, Sanchez for the trip to Madrid.
Predicted Espanyol Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lopez; Reyes, Lopez, Duarte, Caricol; Fuego, Diop; Perez, Reyes, Jurado; Moreno
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Key Stats
Real Madrid have won 11 of their last 13 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 16 of their last 17 home matches against Espanyol in all competitions.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 11 of their last 13 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Tips
Real Madrid have been winning at both half time and full time in 6 of their last 8 matches against Espanyol in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win both halves.
Real Madrid have been in supreme form at the Bernabeu. Bet on the home side to win this weekend.
Real Madrid have seen over 2.5 goals in 13 of their last 14 home matches against Espanyol in all competitions. Another high scoring game seems likely.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Prediction
Real Madrid are on a winning run right now and they are full of confidence.
Espanyol have a very poor record against Los Blancos and will be short of confidence after the defeat against Sociedad. The away side will struggle to cope with Real Madrid’s intensity and are likely to lose out once again.
Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol