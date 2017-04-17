Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Champions League fixture.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2016/17
18th April, 19:45 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live on BT Sport 3
REAL MADRID TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week and Los Blancos will be looking to secure their place in the semi-finals of the competitions with a win at home.
Zidane’s men secured an excellent 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena last week and are firm favourites to go through here. The home side are outstanding form right now and they have won five of their last six in all competitions.
Furthermore, they are unbeaten in their last thirteen European matches as well.
Varane, Pepe and Bale are expected to sit this one out due to injury problems.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
BAYERN MUNICH TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Bayern Munich will be disappointed with their performance last week and Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to turn it around here.
The German outfit have been excellent in domestic games as well as the European fixtures prior to the defeat against Madrid and they are certainly capable of winning here.
The away side will be without the services of Mats Hummels for this one.
Predicted Bayern Munich Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Lahm, Boateng, Martinez, Alaba; Vidal, Alonso; Ribery, Thiago, Robben; Lewandowski
REAL MADRID VS BAYERN MUNICH KEY STATS
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 9 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 13 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid have won 5 of their last 6 matches against Bayern in all competitions.
REAL MADRID VS BAYERN MUNICH BETTING TIPS
Real Madrid have an excellent record against Bayern Munich. Considering their current form, a home win seems likely.
Bayern have nothing to lose here and will look to take an attacking approach. Real Madrid have been average at the back and therefore this could be an open game. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
REAL MADRID VS BAYERN MUNICH PREDICTION
Real Madrid were outstanding in the first leg and if they can replicate that performance at home, there is only one winner here.
The away side have had a recent dip in form and they will be nervous ahead of their trip to the Bernabeu. A home win seems most likely.
Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich