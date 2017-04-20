Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Liga BBVA 2016/17
23rd April, 19:45 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live on Sky Sports 1
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga this weekend and Los Blancos will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table by winning the El Clasico.
Zidane’s men will be full of confidence after their win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and should be able to take advantage of Barcelona’s inconsistencies.
The home side are expected to be without the services of Varane, Bale and Pepe for this game.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
Barcelona Team News & Preview
This is a must win game for Barcelona if they want to stay in the title race. The Catalan giants are already three points behind Los Blancos, having played one more game.
Luis Enrique’s side crashed out of the Champions League against Juventus this week and they will be fired up for the derby here. Barcelona cannot afford to slip up anymore and this should be a cracking contest.
Vidal, Rafinha and Turan are ruled out for this weekend’s trip to Madrid.
Predicted Barcelona Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Iniesta, Busquets; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Key Stats
Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 21 home matches in La Liga.
Barcelona have won 10 of their last 12 matches in La Liga.
Barcelona have scored at least 2 goals in 10 of their last 12 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 9 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 9 of Real Madrid’s last 10 games in La Liga.
Real Madrid are in superb form right now and Barcelona have failed to win three of their last four matches. Bet on the home side to win this weekend.
Both teams have been scoring freely in the league this season. Bet on both teams to score here.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction
Real Madrid will be favourites to pick up the three points here. Despite their injury problems at the back, Los Blancos are a team full of confidence right now.
Meanwhile, Barcelona have been very poor in their last few matches and will need some luck to get a positive result here. It should be a close contest, but the home side are likely to edge this.
Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona