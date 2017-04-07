Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
La Liga 2016/17
8th April, 15:15 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live on beIN Sports
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in La Liga this weekend and Los Blancos will be looking to extend their current run of form with another win.
Zidane’s men have won their last five consecutive matches in La Liga and are in charge of the title race. Furthermore, they are formidable at home and have not lost at Bernabeu in the league since February 2016.
Raphael Varane is the only injury worry for the home side this week.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale
Atletico Madrid Team News & Preview
Atletico Madrid are in very good form as well and this should be a cracking contest.
Simeone’s men have won their last five league games on the bounce and are currently in their best form.
The only worry for the away side is the number of injury issues they will have to deal with. Fernandez, Tiago, Vrsaljko, Gameiro, Moya and Gaitan are all expected to miss out.
Predicted Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Oblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Luis; Carrasco, Koke, Gabi, Saul; Torres, Griezmann
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 11 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 20 home matches in La Liga.
Atletico have won 8 of their last 10 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 matches in La Liga.
Atletico have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Real Madrid have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 3 home matches against Atletico in all competitions. Also, there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Atletico’s last 3 away games in La Liga. A low-scoring game seems likely.
Real Madrid have an excellent record at home. Bet on Los Blancos to win here.
Atletico Madrid are on a fine run right now. Bet on the away side to win this one.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
Real Madrid have been quite impressive at home and will be the favourites for this one. However, Atletico Madrid are very hard to beat when on form and this should be a close encounter.
Neither side will want to lose the local derby and are likely to cancel each other out. A draw seems most likely.
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid