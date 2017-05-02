Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Champions League fixture.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2016/17
2nd May, 19:45 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live on BT Sport 2
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week and Los Blancos will be hoping to secure an advantage in the first leg in front of their own fans.
The home side have done well against Diego Simeone’s men in Europe over the last few years and have managed to beat them in each of the last three seasons, two of which were in the final.
However, Real Madrid’s away record has been quite poor in European semi-finals and they will need to improve on that. Zidane’s men have only won one of their last seven away matches in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Pepe, Bale and Coentrao are ruled out for the home side.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
Atletico Madrid Team News & Preview
Atletico Madrid will be looking to grind out a draw here and Simeone’s men are certainly capable of that. They have been exceptional at the back at home and if they can get a positive result at Bernabeu this week, they will have a great chance of going through next week.
Atletico have kept clean sheets in 18 of their last 21 home matches in the Champions League. Furthermore, they have won 10 and drawn six of their 22 Champions League away games.
The away side will be without the services of Carrasco, Moya, Juanfran, Vrsaljko and Fernandez.
Predicted Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Oblak; Gimenez, Godin, Savic, Luis; Saul, Koke, Gabi, Gaitan; Gameiro, Griezmann
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid are undefeated in 5 of their last 6 matches against Atletico Madrid in all competitions.
Atletico are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Both sides are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Real Madrid have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 4 home matches against Atletico in all competitions.
Real Madrid have done very well against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Bet on the home side to win here.
Atletico have been outstanding at the back under Simeone. Bet on the away side to win or draw.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
This should be a close contest but Real Madrid are the better side on paper. Zidane’s men have the attacking quality to find a way past Atletico here.
The away side will be hoping to score a crucial away goal here and Real Madrid’s leaky back four will certainly aid their cause. Overall, they are likely to cancel each other out. A draw seems likely.
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid