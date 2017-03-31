Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Real Madrid vs Alaves
Liga BBVA 2016/17
2nd April, 15:15 pm BST
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Alaves live on Sky Sports 2
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid host Alaves in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be looking to extend their impressive run of form with a win here.
Los Blancos have won their last four competitive games and are well placed to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.
Defensively, Real Madrid have been dodgy this season. They haven’t kept a clean sheet since the match against Espanyol back in February and that needs to improve here.
The home side are without Casemiro for this one. The Brazilian is suspended and will miss out.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Isco; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
Alaves Team News & Preview
Alaves are in good form right now and the away side will fancy their chances of an upset here.
They will be fully aware of Real Madrid’s defensive problems. Plus the absence of Casemiro will weaken the home side. Alaves are unbeaten in their last three games and are full of confidence right now.
As far as the team news is concerned, Ruben Sobrino and Marcos Llorente are ruled out with injuries.
Predicted Alaves Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pacheco; Femenia, Feddal, Laguardia, Hernandez; Garcia, Krsticic; Toquero, Camarasa, Gomez; Deyverson
Real Madrid vs Alaves Key Stats
Real Madrid have won 31 of their last 38 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 3 goals in their last 6 matches against Alaves in all competitions.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 10 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have won their last 6 matches against Alaves in all competitions.
Real Madrid vs Alaves Betting Tips
Real Madrid have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 6 matches against Alaves in all competitions.
Real Madrid have an outstanding record against Alaves in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win this weekend.
Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction
Real Madrid have struggled defensively over the last few weeks, but they are still a world class side on a winning run. Los Blancos will be full of confidence heading into this game and are firm favourites to win.
Alaves have impressed off late, but they are simply out of their depth here. A home win seems inevitable.
Real Madrid 3-1 Alaves