Real Madrid using Bale to lure De Gea, Hazard or Kane this summer

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid are planning to use Gareth Bale as a ‘bargaining chip’ to sign one of David De Gea (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea) or Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Bale has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid as a result of injury problems limiting his game time, and head coach Zinedine Zidane leaving him out of big games.
He joined Real from Tottenham in 2013 and has gone on to make over 170 appearances in all competitions, scoring 78 goals and winning three Champions League trophies, one La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey among others.
This season, however, Bale has either been named on the bench or substituted when starting 13 times in his 17 La Liga appearances, and only made cameo appearances in the last-16 of the Champions League.
Diario Gol say the Welsh international’s departure is expected this summer as a result. He has a £446.3m release clause but could be sold for closer to £80m. Real president Florentino Perez just needs to find a suitor.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a target for Los Blancos and would replace Karim Benzema. They could use Bale as a makeweight in a deal to sign the English international.
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has been a target of Real’s for some time and could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Giving them Bale would somewhat make up for the loss of the £122m-rated Belgian.
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea nearly joined the Spanish champions in 2015 but for late papers being sent in. They are still very keen to procure his signature, however, but might use Bale rather than pay a large transfer fee for the £200k-per-week star.
Time will tell if they make any progress on any one of the three players.