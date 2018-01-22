Real Madrid Transfer News: Toni Kroos wants Liverpool move

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross is interested in linking up with fellow German Jurgen Klopp, according to reports in Spain.
Don Balon suggest Kroos has grown frustrated by life at The Bernabeu and would welcome a move to Anfield.
Following a £25m move from Bayern Munich in 2014 – Kroos has made himself a regular fixture in The Whites starting line-up, making 171 appearances, and scoring eight goals.
Since making his senior debut in the Bundesliga at just 17-years-old. Kroos has gone on to achieve huge success in Germany and Spain with three Bundesliga titles and one La Liga title under his belt.
Could this really happen?
It is suggested fellow Real Madrid stars have spoken highly of the Liverpool boss and convinced Kroos of a move to the Premier League club.
Another claim to back-up a potential move are suggestions that Real supremo Florentino Perez could be willing to sell Kroos to raise funds to finance a audacious bid for former Barcelona superstar Neymar.
Liverpool have the money having seen their coffers swelled following the sale of Philippe Coutinho. It’s doubtful they’ll have any problem with meeting a valuation of around £70m.
A spanner in the works could be interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils have previously been linked, and there will no doubt be other suitors should he become available.
An opportunity to show his unquestionable talents in the Premier League would surely be too good to refuse for the Germany international at this stage of his career.
Whether Liverpool decide to make an approach remains to be seen. But with Kroos keen to join them, it could prove regrettable if The Reds decide not too.