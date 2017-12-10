Real Madrid to swoop for Hugo Lloris if Spurs fail to win a trophy

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time now. However, the rumours have never actually transpired into something more concrete.
Latest reports suggest that the La Liga outfit is still interested in the Frenchman and will make a move for him if Spurs fail to win a trophy at the end of the season.
Real Madrid, of course, have been long-term admirers of David de Gea and came famously close from signing him in the past. However, Lloris would cost around £25million and be a cheaper option than David de Gea. At 30, the Frenchman also has a lot of good years ahead of him for a goalkeeper.
For the player, Real Madrid would prove to be a very enticing offer. Lloris joined Spurs back in 2012 and has despite doing very well individually for the club, he hasn’t won a single trophy. The London side has gone down the pecking ladder in the league recently, and a chance at winning trophies would represent to be the main attraction for Lloris to move to the Spanish capital.
Incidentally, after drawing the game against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Lloris said the game proved he was right in staying at Spurs.