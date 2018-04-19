Real Madrid to sell James to fund deal with Manchester United for De Gea

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are planning to sell Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez this summer to fund a £100m deal with Manchester United for goalkeeper David De Gea.
James joined Bayern Munich on a two-season loan last summer and has impressed in his debut campaign at the Allianz-Arena, contributing 18 goals in 33 games in all competitions.
The 26-year-old could join Bayern on a permanent deal for a fixed price, of which money Real president Florentino Perez plans to use in a deal for De Gea.
United’s £200k-per-week stopper has been linked with Los Blancos since 2012 and nearly made the switch to the Santiago Bernabéu in 2015 but for late papers being submitted.
Real haven’t given up trying to sign De Gea and United might be forced to cash in on the Spanish international as his deal enters its final year. Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, the ex-Atletico Madrid man has kept 116 clean sheets in 309 games in all competitions in Manchester.
He was open to a move to Real three years ago, but it’s unknown if he’ll consider switch to the Bernabéu this summer given he’s brushed off exit talk this season.
