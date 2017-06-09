Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata agrees to join Manchester United

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has agreed to join Manchester United this summer.
The Spanish international is unhappy with his limited role under Zinedine Zidane and is looking to join the Red Devils in search of regular first team football.
According to Telegraph, Morata has agreed to personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit and has informed his friends that he expects to play for Jose Mourinho next season. The Spanish champions recently rejected a bid of £52.3 million for the striker but Manchester United are hoping a new offer of £60m will be enough.
Morata has scored 20 goals for Real Madrid this season but the forward has started just 14 times all season. At 24, Morata needs to play week in week out in order to fulfil his tremendous potential. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his way out, the Spaniard is likely to lead United’s attack next season. Morata wants to start for Spain in the World Cup next year and a move to Old Trafford would certainly help him.
The player’s agent recently claimed: “He doesn’t want to go through another season like that. It was a great season, but he wants to play more. Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role. He wants to play more. That’s normal for a striker who’s scored 19 goals. It’s not enough.”
Jose Mourinho was interested in Romelu Lukaku as well but the Belgian is keen on a return to Stamford Bridge.
It will be interesting to see if United can agree on a fee with Real Madrid now. Los Blancos are thought to be open to the idea of selling Morata this summer.