Real Madrid slap £85 million price tag on Gareth Bale

Real Madrid have put Manchester United on high alert after putting an £85 million price tag on Gareth Bale, as per reports from the Daily Mirror.
It is believed that Real have grown increasingly frustrated over Bale’s dismal injury record. The former Tottenham Hotspur star suffered yet another setback this week after injuring his groin in training. Initial assessments suggest that Bale could be out for the rest of the year. He had returned to first team training last week after injuring his calf in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. It is believed that Bale could miss the crucial match against rivals Barcelona on 23 December.
The Welshman arrived in Madrid in a world record transfer back in the summer of 2013 but frequent bouts with injuries have restricted his first team appearances to just 159. The Real chiefs are reportedly willing to do business with potential suitors. United along with Chelsea and Spurs are among a host of clubs that are monitoring his situation in the Spanish capital. A return to the Premier League seems plausible considering that United have repeatedly tried to buy him over the years.
Meanwhile Real remain third on the table four points behind Valencia and eight behind Barcelona.