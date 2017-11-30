Real Madrid set deadline to sign De Gea

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has set a deadline to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. The 27-year-old has been linked with Real for some time, but the Spanish La Liga giants want to procure his signature by the summer of 2018.
De Gea, who joined United from Atletico Madrid for £22.5m in 2011, has become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his time in the Premier League. The Spanish international, who boasts 25 caps for the national team, has made 288 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping over 100 clean sheets.
He came within minutes of a move to Real Madrid in 2015, but has since reaffirmed his desire to stay at United. Perez won’t remain patient in his pursuit of De Gea forever, especially considering the club are monitoring the likes of Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.
The shot-stopper has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, keeping nine clean sheets, conceding just eight goals. De Gea boasts 12 clean sheets from 19 in all competitions, and it’s unlikely manager Jose Mourinho will let him go as a result of his quality.
Real Madrid have made their interest clear, but the Red Devils don’t have a goalkeeper lined up in De Gea’s stead even if they were open to a sale. The 27-year-old is valued at £36m, but it’s hard to see United considering a bid for that figure.
Stats from Transfermarkt.