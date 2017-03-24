Real Madrid Roundup: Barcelona hold transfer talks with Isco

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu for a while now.
The former Malaga playmaker has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place under Zinedine Zidane and is contemplating an exit at the end of this season. The Spaniard has been linked with Manchester City for a year now, but it seems that Spanish giants Barcelona might be interested in the player now.
As per the latest reports, Isco has already held talks with Barcelona regarding a summer transfer and the Camp Nou outfit have offered him a significant deal to join them. The Catalan giants are looking to sign a playmaker and Isco could be the ideal replacement for Iniesta in the long run.
New signing Andre Gomes has failed to make his mark at the club and with Iniesta nearing the end of this peak, Isco could get enough chances of first team football at Barcelona. His contract at Real Madrid expires in 2018 and it will be interesting to see if he decides to join Real Madrid’s greatest rivals this summer.
Barcelona have offered him a five-year contract worth £17million (£325k-a-week roughly) a year to convince him to move to the Nou Camp.
In other news, Lionel Messi rates Gareth Bale higher than Cristiano Ronaldo nowadays.
Apparently, the Barcelona star believes that it is only a matter of time before Bale takes centre stage at Real Madrid.
There is no doubt that Ronaldo has regressed over the last year and the Portuguese is having a poor season by his standards. The Real Madrid forward has scored 26 times in 34 appearances this season whereas Messi has bagged 41 goals in 40 matches.