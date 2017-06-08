Real Madrid reject €60m bid for Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu for a while now.
The Spaniard has been a squad player under Zidane and he is looking for more game time next season.
The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the player and Sky Sports are reporting that the Red Devils have submitted a €60m bid for Alvaro Morata.
As per the report, Real Madrid have rejected the offer and the Spanish giants want around £78m for the former Juventus forward.
Morata scored 20 goals for Los Blancos during the 16/17 season and he could be the ideal replacement for Ibrahimovic next year.
The Swedish forward is out of contract and is expected to leave United this summer.
Sky sports claim that United will make a move for Andrea Belotti if they fail to reach an agreement for Morata.
Belotti has an £87m release clause and the Torino forward is very highly rated in Italy.
It will be interesting to see whether United improve their offer for Morata now. There is no doubt that the Spaniard is a top class striker but £78m is a bit too much even in this inflated market.
Mourinho has been monitoring the likes of Griezmann and Lukaku as well if recent reports are to be believed.