Real Madrid ready to push for €110m Argentinean

Real Madrid have been struggling to score goals, and the side has consequently been linked with a lot of attackers around Europe. According to Corriere dello Sport, the La Liga side will make a push for the Mauro Icardi next summer.
The Inter forward’s buy-out clause next summer would be €110 million, which wouldn’t be considered preposterous considering the values of recent transfers, sparked by Neymar’s record-breaking move to PSG.
At Inter, Mauro Icardi has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the world, and the 24-year-old has 18 goals in 20 Serie A games this season.
Former Inter Milan and Real Madrid player Luis Figo spoke about a potential move earlier and said, “Icardi to Madrid? It’s clear that it wouldn’t be good for Inter or Italian football to lose big players,” the former Portugal winger told Corriere della Sera.
“But clubs have their own policies and projects, so Inter will make their own decisions”.
Inter Milan are pushing for a move to land Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge, which might have something to do with inevitably losing Icardi next summer.