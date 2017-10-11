Real Madrid ready to offer these players to Tottenham in order to sign Harry Kane

Real Madrid are looking to sign the Tottenham striker Harry Kane at the end of this season.
According to reports, the La Liga giants are prepared to part with three of their key players in order to land the England international.
The likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric could be offered to Spurs in order to sweeten the deal. The report claims that the transfer will be valued at around €200m.
Kane is one of the best players in Europe right now and therefore Real Madrid’s interest in his services is no surprise really. However, reports of the Real Madrid trio heading to Spurs in exchange seems absurd.
Modric is one of the main reasons why Real Madrid have been so successful in the recent years. Despite his age, Los Blancos cannot afford to get rid of him yet. Similarly, Benzema has been a valuable member of the first team for several years now.
As far as a swap deal is concerned, only the inclusion of Bale makes sense. The Welshman has failed impress at Real Madrid because of his injury problems. Furthermore, Perez might want to offload him because of his high wages as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid submit a concrete offer at the end of the season. Spurs will surely look to hold on to their prized asset and the involvement of Daniel Levy will definitely make things difficult for the Spanish outfit.