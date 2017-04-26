Real Madrid ready to bid up to £85m for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has attracted a lot of attention from European heavyweights with his strong performances in the Champions League this season.
According to French outlet L’Equipe, Real Madrid are very interested in signing the young forward this summer and are ready to pay top dollar for his services.
Club president Florentino Perez is up for re-election and will want to appease the fans with a big name signing. Mbappe is probably the hottest young talent in Europe right now and Perez is keen on bringing him to Bernabeu this summer.
As per the report, Los Blancos are ready to pay around € 100 million for the Monaco forward. The likes of Barcelona are interested in the player as well and Real Madrid are desperate to beat their competition.
Mbappe has scored 23 goals in 37 appearances for Monaco this season and has helped his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League. His pace, flair and goalscoring ability has turned him into a fierce attacking player for the French outfit this season.
It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can convince the player to join them. He will need to play regularly at this stage of his career and that might not be possible at Real Madrid.
Benzema, Ronaldo and Bale are Zidane’s preferred attacking trio and Perez will have to get rid of someone in order to accommodate Mbappe.