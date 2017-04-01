Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid €300,000 to set up fake news website

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, reportedly have paid €300,000 to set up a ‘fake news’ website – namely El Diario Bernabeu – to promote the club’s brand image.
According to reports from AS, an ongoing investigation into money-laundering in Spain, “Operation Punica,” launched by the Central Operations Unit of Spain’s Guardia Civil Civil police, revealed this information.
Alejandro de Pedro is believed to be the main man behind the money laundering scandal, and Perez allegedly had exchanged texts with him.
The Madrid president, however, has denied taking money from De Pedro. He told the court, as cited by El Confidencial:
“That question annoys me a little. He wouldn’t have dared to ask me something like that. He never spoke to me about that.”
The website played a huge role in pressuring former manager Carlo Ancelotti into giving more game time to Gareth Bale, who was then world-record signing for Los Blancos.
El Diario Bernabeu’s former director, Javi Iglesias, can be heard asking Ancelotti about his reluctance to use Bale in the starting line-up. The journalist did exactly that, as discussed by Perez and De Pedro via text message the night before.
Here is one sample of the text message that exchanges between De Pedro and Florentino Perez following the press conference:
De Pedro: “Pres, this morning the coach was asked like I told you.”
Perez: “Alright. Good”.
To read the full transcript of text messages, check here.