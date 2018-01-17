Real Madrid plotting stunning move for Tottenham Hotspur duo

Real Madrid are plotting a stunning summer move for Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino.
Spanish media outlet betevé claims Madrid want the duo to replace Karim Benzema and Zinedine Zidane.
Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez is looking to shake things up this summer with the club currently 19 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.
Kane has had a £300 million price tag slapped on him by Spurs, but that would be unlikely to deter Madrid.
The 24-year-old has scored 28 goals in 28 appearances this season, but his future may well depend on Spurs qualifying for the Champions League again.
Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi has been touted for a move to the Bernabeu, while Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has also been linked with the club.
Madrid’s form in La Liga has cranked up the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane and Spurs boss Pochettino is seen as the ideal replacement.
Pochettino has previously stated he is happy to stay at Spurs, although the opportunity to manage the likes of Kane and Hazard in La Liga could prove to difficult to resist.