Real Madrid plotting player plus cash deal for Harry Kane

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Harry Kane in the past and it seems that Los Blancos are now plotting a player plus cash deal for the England international.
Kane has been the best striker in the Premier League for a while now and Zidane wants him to spearhead Real Madrid’s attack next year.
Los Blancos have had a very poor season by their standards so far and they will be expected to challenge for the title next season. Signing someone like Kane would certainly help them compete with the best teams.
According to reports, Real Madrid will offer Gareth Bale and some cash for Kane. The deal will be worth around £150million.
Bale has struggled with injuries since his move to Bernabeu and Los Blancos are prepared to get rid of him now. Spurs have the first refusal option on Bale and therefore Real Madrid are hoping to use him in a deal for Harry Kane.
Pochettino and Levy will not want to lose their best player at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see whether the player decides to push for a move. Real Madrid are a major attraction for most players and Kane might be tempted.