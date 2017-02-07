Real Madrid plotting move for Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris

European champions, Real Madrid, are planning to sign Tottenham goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, next summer. Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois remains Madrid’s first priority, but the club believe Lloris could be an easier option.
Lloris has recently signed a new deal at White Hart Lane that will keep him at the club till 2022. However, it will still not stop Madrid from making an enquiry for the Frenchman. Spurs are confident Lloris will stay at the London club.
The Frenchman reportedly earns around £100,000-a-week, but Madrid will be looking to tempt him by offering to double his wage. Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, is also on the club’s shortlist.
Courtois is Madrid’s prime target, but at the same time he is a much more challenging option for the La Liga giants. The Belgian has been in superb form this season, and he is on track to win the Premier League with the Blues. Chelsea will be playing in the Champions League next season, and unless Courtois wants to return to Spain for personal reasons, Madrid’s chances of signing him is less.
Of the three keepers – Courtois, De Gea and Lloris – the Spurs stopper seems a more realistic target for Los Blancos. Madrid can not only afford to tempt him with a huge money offer, but also with the promise of winning La Liga and European titles.
In recent years, Madrid has already scooped two of Totteham’s biggest players, namely Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić. All eyes will henceforth be focussed on whether Lloris too takes the bait.