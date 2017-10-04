Real Madrid plotting £177m move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is one of the best players in Europe right now and Real Madrid will look to sign him next summer.
According to latest reports, the England international is valued at £177m and the Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is not scared of breaking the bank for the player.
Kane has won the Premier League golden boot twice in his last two seasons and he has been outstanding so far this season as well. The 24-year-old has already scored 11 goals in 9 appearances for Tottenham so far.
Real Madrid’s interest in the player is not surprising at all and they can afford to buy him as well.
It will be interesting to see how Kane reacts to the speculations now. Most players dream of playing for Real Madrid and he might decide to force a move at the end of the season if the interest is genuine. Spurs fans should be very worried about Real Madrid’s interest in their best player. More often than not, the Spanish giants have managed to land their prime targets.
Los Blancos have made a poor start to the season this year and Perez will look for marquee signings if the season ends poorly. Signing a player like Kane would certainly appease the Real Madrid fans next summer.
The likes of Gareth Bale have been linked with moves away from Santiago Bernabeu and if the former Spurs star decides to leave at the end of this season, his departure could fund the arrival of Kane.
The England international will want to challenge for the major honours and play at the highest level now and the reality is that Spurs won’t be able to provide him with that platform. Kane will make the step up eventually and Real Madrid could be an ideal destination.