Real Madrid reach verbal agreement with Paulo Dybala

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is a man in demand right now.
The Argentine has been a huge hit under Allegri and is attracting the attention of Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid. Dybala scored 23 goals for Juventus last season and has bagged 14 goals this year. There is no doubt that the Argentine forward is a world class talent and would be a stunning addition to any side in world football.
According to latest reports, Real Madrid are desperate to sign Dybala this summer and Florentino Perez has already reached an agreement with the player. However, nothing has been agreed with Juventus and Los Blancos will need to agree on a fee before the transfer can happen.
Juventus value the Serie A star at £100m and Real Madrid are willing to include certain players in a deal in order to bring the asking price down. Los Blancos will consider getting rid of Kovacic, Isco, James, Morata or even Benzema in order to land Dybala.
The report adds that Dybala wants to wear the white of Real Madrid and has no intention of joining Barcelona. Apparently, the Juventus striker wants to shine on his own and therefore he does not want to play with the likes of Messi and Neymar. He believes that the Barcelona duo will take centre stage and he won’t be able to fulfil his true potential at Camp Nou.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in constant contact with the player and have already explained to him how a move to Bernabeu would benefit him and his career.