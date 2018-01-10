Real Madrid negotiating the transfer of Harry Kane

Real Madrid are prepared to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham at the end of this season.
According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations and the player has already informed Los Blancos that he will wear the number 10 shirt at Bernabeu next year.
It is important to note that Real Madrid will have to agree on a fee with Tottenham first. It is evident that agreeing to personal terms will not be a problem.
The report adds that Tottenham won’t sell their best player for anything less than €150m. Also, the player is set to earn around €12m per year.
It will be quite surprising if Spurs do accept that fee for Kane. In this market, the England international is certainly worth more than that. Liverpool have just sold Philippe Coutinho for a fee of £145m
Kane is one of the best players in the world right now and Tottenham have the right to demand a premium for his services.
It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can agree on a fee in the summer.
Kane has recently revealed that Spurs will have to win trophies in order to keep him at the club. Judging by their campaign so far, winning a trophy this season won’t be too easy for Pochettino and his men.
Furthermore, their place in the top four is under threat as well.