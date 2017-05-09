Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale agrees to join Manchester United

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is being linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.
According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, the Real Madrid attacker is ready to end his stay at Bernabeu and return to England with Manchester United.
Apparently, Florentino Perez is frustrated with Bale’s injury problems and is ready to sell him at the end of this season. As per the report, Bale has agreed to join Jose Mourinho’s side only if they manage to qualify for the Champions League.
The report adds that it is an ‘unwritten agreement’ with Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table and a qualification through league position seems unlikely for the Red Devils. Mourinho will need to win the Europa League in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The Premier League outfit are well placed to reach the finals of the competition and are likely to face Ajax in Stockholm.
Gareth Bale has made just 24 starts for Real Madrid this season and the Welshman has scored 9 times.
The former Spurs winger was expected to take his game to the next level this year after a successful Euro 2016 tournament. However, injuries have forced him to stay on the sidelines for most of this season.