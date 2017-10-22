Real Madrid looking to land Harry Kane; Perez eyeing Pochettino as well

Tottenham star Harry Kane is a summer target for Real Madrid and Los Blancos are convinced that they will sign him.
It is clear that Spurs don’t want to sell their best player but Real Madrid are not ready to give up yet. It is believed that the Spanish giants will have to submit a world record offer to land the England international.
Earlier this season Kane revealed that he would never rule out a move to a big club and it will be interesting to see how he reacts to Real Madrid’s offer if it arrives.
Furthermore, Florentino Perez is keeping an eye on Mauricio Pochettino as well.
Apparently, the Argentine is on the shortlist to replace Zidane. Although Real Madrid have no plans to sack Zidane, Pochettino could replace him in the future.
Reports claim that Perez has informed his friends that Pochettino will be considered for the post if Zidane leaves.
Kane is one of the best strikers in the world right now and Real Madrid’s interest is no surprise.
Although the player is happy at Spurs, the Londoners will need to win trophies and play in the Champions League consistently if they want to keep him longer.