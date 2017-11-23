Real Madrid hoping to capitalise on Courtois’ stalled contract talks

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are readying a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian international has 18 months left of his current deal with the Londoners, and has recently postponed talks which has raised rumours about his future at Stamford Bridge.
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have been named as interested clubs of the 25-year-old, but Chelsea have shown no willingness to sell this season. Courtois, who joined the Londoners from Belgian outfit KRC Genk for £8m in 2011, is valued at £36m but may cost a lot more given he’s among the best goalkeepers in the world.
The Chelsea stopper has made 126 appearances since the move six years ago, successfully replacing former stalwart Petr Cech to become an ever-present. Courtois has picked up six clean sheets in 12 Premier League appearances this season, conceding fewer than a goal a game for his troubles.
Reports from Belgium state the 25-year-old is requesting £210,000-a-week, which would make him the highest earning goalkeeper in the country – surpassing Manchester United’s David de Gea. And although Courtois has stalled talks with Chelsea, the decision is believed to have been made as a result of a hectic fixture list, rather than unhappiness at the club.
Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table with 25 points from 12 games this season, just one point from second-placed Manchester United. The Blues have won four on the bounce in the top flight, while boasting three wins and a draw from their last five in the Champions League group stage.
Things are going well with the club, suggesting Courtois would be happy to stay.