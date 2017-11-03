Real Madrid eyeing Mauricio Pochettino as Zidane’s replacement

Real Madrid have had a disappointing start to the season this year and Zinedine Zidane is under pressure to turn it around.
Zidane’s career as a manager has been exceptional so far and it will be interesting to see whether he can get Los Blancos back on track soon. The former Real Madrid player has won 7 trophies in 19 months as a manager.
According to reports, Florentino Perez is keeping an eye on the Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement if Zidane fails to deliver.
Pochettino has a friendly relationship with the Real Madrid president and the Spurs boss is highly rated within the game. He has already proven his ability in the Premier League and there is no doubt that he is good enough to coach at a top club like Real Madrid.
Real Madrid are currently eight points off the top in La Liga and they are set to finish second to Spurs in the Champions League group stages as well. Unless things change soon, Zidane could lose his job by the end of this season.
Pochettino has been crucial to Tottenham’s development into a title challenging side and they cannot afford to lose him anytime soon. However, it is hard to resist the temptation of joining Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Daniel Levy should be worried if the Spanish giants come calling at the end of this season. Spurs must hold on to Pochettino if they want to succeed with this squad.