Real Madrid eyeing Chelsea defender David Luiz

David Luiz has been relegated to the Chelsea bench following a disagreement with manager Antonio Conte, which could result in the defender leaving Stamford Bridge, for the second time.
According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian international is being monitored by Los Blancos as well as AC Milan and Barcelona.
Luiz and Conte “fell out” when the London team was defeated 3-0 against Roma in October, and the defender has since struggled to win back his place.
Chelsea have only conceded one goal in four games since the 3-0 Champions League loss at Roma. Antonio Conte dropped Luiz, one and has started Andreas Christensen in all three Premier League games since, whose solidity has resulted in Luiz being relegated to the bench.
Chelsea captain Gary Cahill said a few days back, “Andreas is a younger version of him [Luiz] if you like. I feel like David can offer Andreas a lot of help in his progression. He has been there and done it at the top, top level, he has won many trophies. David is a very experienced defender and Andreas’ attributes are very similar. I feel that he [Luiz] can advise him tremendously and he has done up until now.”
Reports suggest Chelsea are looking at Lyon’s Mouctar Diakhaby as a defensive addition to the team, with the 20-year-old impressing with his performances in Ligue 1 this season. Earlier, Manchester City and Juventus were also reported to be interested in the Frenchman.