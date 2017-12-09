Real Madrid encouraged as Chelsea star edges towards move

Chelsea’s desire to hang on to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could be thwarted due to his desire to be closer to his children.
The Belgium international has just 18 months left on his current Chelsea contract and attempts to negotiate a new deal have stalled.
Courtois is believed to want £200,000 per week, but according to the Daily Mail the Blues are worried that they may not be able to retain his services because of his family situation.
The 25-year-old has two young children who live in Madrid and he has admitted he wants to see them more.
Courtois met their mother, Marta Dominguez, during his loan spell at Atletico Madrid.
The pair separated in April, but Dominguez still lives in the Spanish capital with their son and daughter.
Madrid tried to sign Courtois in 2015 but were put off by Chelsea’s £73 million asking price.
However, if Chelsea can’t persuade the goalkeeper to sign a new deal they could be forced to cash in before he becomes a free agent in a year’s time.
Courtois has remained in good form for Chelsea despite his off-field issues, but the club will be mindful that the situation could have a negative impact in the long term.