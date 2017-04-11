Real Madrid confident of landing Eden Hazard in a record-breaking deal

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is a summer transfer target for Real Madrid if recent reports are to be believed.
According to Daily Mirror, the Belgian winger is a priority target for Los Blancos and they are willing to smash the world transfer record in order to sign the 26-year-old.
Furthermore, the report adds that Real Madrid are looking to sweeten the deal by offering Spanish international Alvaro Morata along with some cash for the Premier League star. The whole package is expected to be worth around £120 million. Antonio Conte remains a long-term admirer of Morata and his inclusion could benefit Real Madrid in their pursuit of the Chelsea winger.
Real Madrid’s interest in Hazard is not surprising at all. The Chelsea star is one of the best players in the world right now and Los Blancos have always wanted to sign the best players around.
Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo’s regression could have also played a part in this pursuit. Real Madrid will want to secure an able replacement for their Portuguese talisman and Hazard seems like an ideal fit in theory.
Chelsea are ready to offer Hazard a new deal in the £300,000-a-week territory to try to keep him at Stamford Bridge but ultimately the choice will come down to the player.
As per the report, Real Madrid have received encouraging signs that Hazard might be prepared to leave at the end of this season and the Spanish outfit are therefore confident of signing him.
Hazard has been in sensational form this season and is close to guiding his side to another Premier League title. The Belgian has bagged 14 goals in the Premier League this season.