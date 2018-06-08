Pundit claims Real Madrid have contacted Conte about manager’s job

Real Madrid have contacted Chelsea manager Antonio Conte about replacing Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu Stadiun.
Italian football pundit Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the two parties discussed the possibility of the Italian joining Madrid.
However, Conte’s desire to respect his agreement with Chelsea means a move is not viable at the moment.
“The former Italian coach reiterated his principle – he has not received any sort of communication from Chelsea of a possible exoneration, and has no intention of taking the first step to do so,” Di Marzio said, via his website.
“He is in a position that has become ‘shaky’ and has become annoyed, more for what is written and said online, than for the real communications from the Blues board.
“Conte’s major doubt on the possible position of coaching Real Madrid, would be to find himself leading a group of players unable to understand his methods of training.
“A dressing room has already formed, and are probably not ready to welcome a coach with new ‘strong and decisive’ methods.
“It is difficult to reach an agreement, at least at the current moment.”
Maurizio Sarri, Laurent Blanc and Slavisa Jokanovic have all been tipped to take over at Chelsea, although no decision has been forthcoming about Conte’s future at the club.
It’s understood that owner Roman Abramovich is reluctant to sign off on another big payout to a departing manager.