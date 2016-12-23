Real Madrid close to signing Thibaut Courtois for next season

Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is expected to complete a permanent transfer to Real Madrid at the end of this season.
As per the latest reports, Courtois has already informed his teammates and friends of his desire to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos have discussed a potential transfer with the Belgian international. The report adds that a permanent transfer is close, although Roman Abramovich is not keen on letting one of Chelsea’s players leave.
The 24-year-old was a major hit at Atlético Madrid, and the Spanish giants have identified him as their long-term solution for the goalkeeping position. Navas has been outstanding since the departure of Casillas, but the Costa Rican is already 30, and simply not as good as Courtois.
After a poor season under Mourinho, Courtois is now back to his best and would be a fantastic addition for Los Blancos. The reduction of the transfer ban earlier this week will finally allow the La Liga giants to land their marquee target.
There is no doubt that the Belgian will cost Real Madrid a lot of money, even if they persuade the Blues to sell. Having said that, Real Madrid certainly have the resources to make the move happen. The Chelsea star is one of the best keepers in world football, alongside Manuel Neuer and David de Gea. His departure will be a major blow for Conte, who is just starting to put together a good squad at Stamford Bridge.
If Courtois decides to leave in the summer, it will be interesting to see who Chelsea sign to replace him.